Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $7,343.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00136322 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.17 or 0.03147664 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

