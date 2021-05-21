Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

