ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 5,921 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $166.16 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $103.86 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

