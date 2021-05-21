Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Position Lessened by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.