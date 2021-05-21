ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

