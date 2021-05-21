Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

WIRE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

