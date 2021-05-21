Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 7,860 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,824 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE:NCR opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.