Versant Venture Management LLC Acquires 64,341 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Versant Venture Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the quarter. Adverum Biotechnologies accounts for 9.7% of Versant Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Versant Venture Management LLC owned 0.05% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $49,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 15,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

