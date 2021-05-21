Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. The Toro accounts for approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC increased its position in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Toro by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Toro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

