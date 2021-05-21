SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.75.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.68. 16,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,015. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

