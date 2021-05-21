Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,015 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of ONEOK worth $83,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.