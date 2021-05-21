Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,618,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 610,605 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises about 6.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $210,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,763. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,611. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

