Jensen Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,290 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,667. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

