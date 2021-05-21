Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Landstar System worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $168.28. 288,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,732. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.31.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

