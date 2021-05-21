Jensen Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $309,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $317.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

