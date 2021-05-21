NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. 26,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,578. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.