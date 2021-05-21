USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.30. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,634. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.56 and a 12-month high of $130.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

