NN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,508 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,234% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. NN has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $366.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.35.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NN will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.