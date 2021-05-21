Hudbay Minerals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 561% compared to the average volume of 761 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 41,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

