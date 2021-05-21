Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Shares of DAL opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.