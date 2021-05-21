Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,816 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,079 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,816 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $213.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

