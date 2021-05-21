Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,731 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

CNP stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

