Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.31 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.