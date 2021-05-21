Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 93 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,170 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 137,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 330,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 124,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

