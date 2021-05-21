Grand Central Investment Group Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Grand Central Investment Group lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for 0.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

