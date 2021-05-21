First National Trust Co Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

