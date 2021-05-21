Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.47 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.