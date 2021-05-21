The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $171.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.