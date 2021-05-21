Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

MFM stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

