Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,524 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Income Trust accounts for 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 206,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

