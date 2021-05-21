Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Position Lifted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 362,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 679.4% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 68,996 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

DRSK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

