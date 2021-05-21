Marietta Wealth Management LLC Invests $970,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Stephens upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $154,809.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,260 shares of company stock worth $5,076,374. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

