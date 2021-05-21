ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 51,048 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 240.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of TSN opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

