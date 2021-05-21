DT Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 1,554.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

