Parnassus Investments CA Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,219,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.20% of Intel worth $526,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

