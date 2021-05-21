Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

