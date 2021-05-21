MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

