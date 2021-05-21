Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.41. 41,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,017. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

