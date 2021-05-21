Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Talend by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.75. 1,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

