Brokerages Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cardtronics posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CATM. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CATM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 15,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,708. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

In related news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,129. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardtronics by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 83,749 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,453,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.