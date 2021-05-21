BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.90. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.59. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

