Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $389.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

