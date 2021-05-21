Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.57 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

