Simmons Bank Purchases 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,598,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,767,000 after purchasing an additional 472,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

