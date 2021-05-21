Simmons Bank Sells 3,991 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,132,000 after acquiring an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

