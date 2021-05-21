Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
SBLK traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 8,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.
Several research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
