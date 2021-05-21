Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 8,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.