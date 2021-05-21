Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $140,339. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

