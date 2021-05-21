Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.

CMI opened at $255.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. Cummins has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

