Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.77 billion-$24.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.20 billion.
CMI opened at $255.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. Cummins has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.70.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.