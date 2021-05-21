Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,634. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $918,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 898,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,521,330.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.