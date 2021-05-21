Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.030-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 169,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,355,143. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

